Teen who pleaded guilty in shooting of Commanders running back, killing of teen, to be sentenced

A 15-year-old boy who pleaded guilty in connection to two disturbing violent crimes - the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson, Jr. and the killing of a D.C. teen - will be sentenced Wednesday.

In January, the teen pleaded guilty to the attempted robbery of the football player who was shot twice in the leg in August of last year. At the same court hearing, the teen pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the murder of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr. who was shot to death last October.

Wednesday's hearing is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

Police say the 23-year-old football player was shot twice in the right leg on Aug. 28 in the District. The bullet that struck his right knee missed all the bones and ligaments. He underwent surgery before being released from a hospital a day later and returned to the team’s practice facility the same week.

The running back made his NFL debut for the Washington Commanders six weeks to the day after being shot where he ran nine times for 22 yards and was his team’s leading rusher. A second teen was also arrested in this case.

Authorities say the teen murder victim was sitting on his grandmother's front porch on October 13 when he was shot and killed. Investigators say dozens of children were getting off of nearby school buses when the gunfire erupted. Police believe two other teens were involved in the murder. Loved ones told FOX 5 at the time that the boy’s father had been killed just one year earlier in the same neighborhood.