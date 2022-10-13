15-year-old shot, killed while sitting on porch in Northeast DC

A 15-year-old boy was killed after being shot while sitting on a porch in Northeast, D.C. on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to the shooting in the 500 block of 48th Place just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Video from the scene showed police investigating in an area near Aiton Elementary School.

According to MPD, responding officers found the 15-year-old boy at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was airlifted to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The victim was airlifted from Kelly Miller Middle School.

As a result of the incident, Kelly Miller Middle School was placed on lockdown. That lockdown has since been lifted.

According to preliminary details, three suspects in a car stopped at the scene, exited their car, and fired multiple gunshots in the direction of the porch the victim was sitting on.

Police say there were other people sitting on the porch at the time of the shooting, but they were not hit by the gunfire.

The suspects then got back into their vehicle and fled the scene.

Police described the vehicles the suspects were in as a silver four door Chevy sedan with a sunroof and tinted windows with D.C. tag FP0575. Police released the following photo the car:

Suspect vehicle. (Credit: Metropolitan Police Department)

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or send a text to the department's text tip line at 50411.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.