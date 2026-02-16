DMV residents sue Trump administration over public golf course revamp

The Brief Two recreational golfers from the D.C. area have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, challenging efforts to overhaul the East Potomac Golf Links. Dave Roberts, a Washington, D.C. resident, and Alex Dickson of Arlington, along with the D.C. Preservation League, are suing the Department of Interior and the National Park Service. The lawsuit alleges the move could undermine its long-standing role as a public park.



Two recreational golfers from the D.C. area have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, challenging efforts to overhaul the East Potomac Golf Links and alleging the move could undermine its long-standing role as a public park.

Golfers and preservation group file legal challenge to Trump administration plans

What we know:

Dave Roberts, a Washington, D.C. resident, and Alex Dickson of Arlington, along with the D.C. Preservation League, are suing the Department of Interior and the National Park Service. The lawsuit claims the Trump administration’s plans would turn the public course into one more like a Trump-branded course.

The challengers argue that the agencies violated federal rules that govern how executive agencies must act, including requirements to assess the impact on historic properties and the environment before making major changes.

"That's just not legal," Norm Eisen, plaintiffs’ lawyer with Democracy Defenders, told FOX 5 DC.

The lawsuit points to the course’s origins as a public space, referencing an 1897 congressional designation that the land should be "forever held and used as a park for the recreation and pleasure of the people."

The challengers say the administration has already taken steps to build a new course, reportedly to be called the Washington National Golf Course.

The legal filing also highlights the history of municipal golf courses in the U.S., noting that East Potomac helped break down social barriers in the sport and integrated Black Americans in the 1940s.

The lawsuit also claims the administration’s actions skip several steps usually required before overhauling public lands.

The other side:

A White House spokesperson said, "President Trump is a champion-level golfer with an extraordinary eye for detail and design. His vision to renovate and beautify Joint Base Andrews’ golf courses will bring much-needed improvements that service members and their families will be able to enjoy for generations to come."

The administration says the planned renovations will benefit service members, their families and the broader community.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how the Department of Interior and National Park Service will respond to the lawsuit or what the timeline for any changes to the course might be.