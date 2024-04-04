Teen suspects accused in deadly beating to remain in youth detention

Three juvenile suspects accused of beating a D.C. man to death will remain in youth detention, a judge ordered Thursday.

Last week, police announced a 12-year-old girl and two 13-year-old girls were arrested for the death of 64-year-old Reggie Brown. He was found around 1 a.m. October 17 on the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue NW with trauma consistent with an assault. Police said he died on the scene.

The three suspects are being charged with second-degree murder as juveniles. In court Thursday, one of their attorneys argued for release, citing her age and educational needs not being met.

Judge Kendra Briggs denied the request, though she ordered a number of tests including psych-education, psych-evaluations, and competency tests for the juvenile suspects.

Members of the press were also given instructions to not disclose information that could identify the suspects. This included, but is not limited to, the suspects' names and physical features.

In a past interview with FOX 5, a family member of Brown’s said she believed the suspects should be charged as adults. Under D.C. law, however, children under the age of 15 cannot be charged as adults.

Brown’s family said he had recently battled cancer and was frail. They believe he was randomly targeted.