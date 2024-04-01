12-year-old accused of murder shot in leg by teen suspects during home break-in: police

Police have released new details in the case of a 12-year-old murder suspect who was shot in the leg during an alleged break-in at a home in Northwest D.C.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Peabody Street in Northwest around 3:30 a.m. on March 29 for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they were met by the victim's father and another witness. Inside, the girl was sitting on a toilet in the bathroom, conscious and breathing. D.C. Fire and EMS arrived at the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital.

The victim's father told police they were all sleeping in the house when he got up to use the bathroom and heard what sounded like people walking in the kitchen area.

He said at that moment, he saw one suspect at the doorway of the room where the victim and the witnesses were located and three other suspects walking toward the same room. All the suspects were armed with handguns.

Police say three shots were fired, then there was some "tussling" among the suspects. The victim was subsequently struck by one bullet in her right lower leg.

All of the suspects fled the scene through the back door of the home, going in an unknown direction.

The victim described the suspects as four black males who appeared to be teens wearing all black clothing and all armed with guns. Police have not released a motive behind the shooting but it is known that the injured 12-year-old is a suspect in the beating death of a 64-year-old man.

According to police, she's one of three young girls accused of killing Reggie Brown in October 2023. Brown was found dead on Georgia Avenue around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17. His cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma and the case was quickly ruled a homicide.

The 12-year-old and two 13-year-olds were all arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The apartment where the 12-year-old was shot is located about four blocks away from where Brown was murdered.

Anyone with information on this case should call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.