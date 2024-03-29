3 teen girls arrested and charged with murder of 64-year-old DC man

Three teens have been arrested and charged in connection to the death of a man in Northwest, D.C.

Officers arrived in the area of the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at approximately 12:54 a.m., for the report of a man suffering from injuries. Upon arrival, officers located a man with trauma consistent with an assault. He died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Reggie Brown, of Northwest, D.C.

Based on an autopsy report conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

A 13-year-old teen girl from Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

A second 13-year-old teen girl and a 12-year-old girl, both of Northwest, D.C., were arrested and charged with second-degree murder.