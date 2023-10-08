SWAT team arrests man accused of fatally shooting father in Maryland home before turning gun on himself

A 57-year-old Georgia man is dead following a domestic-related shooting in Olney and his son is now in custody.

At 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, the Montgomery County Emergency Communications Center received a call about a shooting in the 4500 block of Mount Olney Lane.

Officers responded to the home where they learned that the suspect, 25-year-old Nicholas Marquis Stull, was possibly armed inside of the home where he lived with his grandparents.

Police discovered that the victim in the shooting was the suspect’s father, Michael Wayne Stull, who was also inside the house.

The Montgomery County Police Department SWAT team was called in and entered the home, where Nicholas Stull was taken into custody. His father was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nicholas Stull has been charged with first-degree murder, first and second-degree assault and use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Stull had a non-life-threatening, self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.



