Suspect vehicle found after woman struck by hit-and-run driver, then police cruiser in VA

The Brief A woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver, then run over by a responding police officer back in September. On Thursday, police released the officer's body camera footage from the night of the incident. Hours later, investigators announced that they had found the vehicle believed to be involved in the intal hit-and-run.



New developments came Thursday in the tragic hit-and-run death of a 62-year-old woman. The victim was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene and then, she was run over by a responding Fairfax County police officer's cruiser.

Fairfax County police released body camera footage from the officer who allegedly drove over the victim. Then, just hours later, police announced that they had found the suspect vehicle wanted in connection to the hit-and-run.

What we know:

Trina Jones, a 62-year-old mother, was walking on Richmond Highway at Belford Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, when a car hit her. The car didn't stop and shortly after, a police cruiser that was responding to the incident ran over her.

Police body-worn camera released on Thursday captured the moment that the officer drove over the woman. You can hear the officer say something along the lines of, "please don't tell me I just ran over her."

READ MORE: Woman killed after being struck by hit-and-run driver, police officer in Hybla Valley

Trina Jones. (The Cochran Firm)

Police tell FOX 5 that Jones was lying in the road at the intersection of Richmond Highway and Belford Drive when one of their officers drove over her. That officer was driving to assist her after receiving the report that she had been hit.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said that the officer was driving under 20 miles per hour when his car hit Jones and confirmed that the victim was responsive and alert.

"So yes, Ms. Jones was alive when our police car made contact with her. We know that as a fact. We also know as a fact that the witnesses were pleading with her to get out of the roadway," Davis said. "Apparently Ms. Jones told them she was going to wait for the police."

Breaking update:

A Black 2016 Mercedes C-300 was identified as the suspect vehicle in connection to the initial hit-and-run.

At the time police released the body camera footage on Thursday, the suspect vehicle had not yet been found.

Then, just after 5:30 p.m., police announced that they had just located the Black Mercedes in Manassas Park. Fairfax County police say the discovery was made with the assistance of Manassas Park Police.

Davis also brought up in the press conference that there is a chance that this driver may not even know if they hit someone, but the damages on the car will help them determine that.

What's next:

Haynes' family has hired The Cochran Firm to conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

Attorney David Haynes says the Cochran Firm plans to complete their investigation and take appropriate steps to seek justice for Jones' family, Haynes said.

READ MORE: Family seeks justice after Fairfax officer runs over hit-and-run victim

"Watching the video it's very clear that the view was completely — modest strike," said David Haynes with the Cochran Firm. "The video tells the story that this was preventable loss of life at the hands of those that are hired to protect us."

"This officer's conduct is inexcusable, and our investigation will certainly help determine how it is that he killed the very person he was coming to assist," Haynes added. "We will leave no stone unturned in our investigation as we work to get answers for Ms. Jones' family."