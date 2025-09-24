Woman killed after being struck by hit-and-run driver, police officer in Hybla Valley

article

The Brief A woman was killed in Hybla Valley, Virginia on Tuesday after being struck by both a hit-and-run driver and one of the responding officers. The deceased has been identified as Trina Jones, 62, of Alexandria, Virginia. Detectives are now searching for the driver of what is believed to be a 2016 black Mercedes C300 and have opened both administrative and criminal investigations into the responding officer who hit Jones.



A woman was killed in Hybla Valley, Virginia on Tuesday after being struck by both a hit-and-run driver and one of the responding officers, according to the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD).

Trina Jones, 62, of Alexandria, Virginia, was reportedly crossing Richmond Highway at Belford Drive when a black Mercedes struck her before fleeing the scene.

Then, at 8:39 p.m., one of the officers who responded to the scene of the hit-and-run hit Jones with their marked police cruiser, according to police.

Although life-saving measures were taken by medics with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, Jones was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital shortly after.

What's next:

Detectives are now searching for the driver of what is believed to be a 2016 black Mercedes C300 and have opened both administrative and criminal investigations into the responding officer who hit Jones, police say. The criminal investigation will be conducted by the FCPD’s Major Crimes Bureau, while the administrative review will be handled by internal affairs.

The Major Crimes Bureau will present the results of its investigation to the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano’s office at a later date.

"The officer involved in the crash has been identified as a 2-year veteran assigned to the Mount Vernon Patrol District," a FCPD press release states. "As per department policy, the officer has been placed on restricted duty status pending the outcome of the investigation."