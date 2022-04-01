Suspect arrested for stray bullet slaying of mother in front of her son in DC

Authorities announce that a suspect is in custody connected to the February 2022 shooting death of a mother killed when she was struck by a stray bullet in Northeast D.C.

Investigators say Dion Lee, 22, of Northeast D.C. is in custody for the deadly shooting. Lee is charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

Police say on February 9, 54-year-old Pamela Thomas was in her vehicle in the 500 block of Division Avenue when gunfire broke out.

Thomas and her eight-year-old son were both sitting in the back seat of her sister’s SUV driving back from a family birthday gathering in Capitol Heights, Maryland when she was hit by a stray bullet. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

The Metropolitan Police Department and the ATF Washington Field Division are offering a total of $40,000 in the case to anyone that provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.