Woman killed by stray bullet in the District ID’d by police

Authorities have identified the woman struck and killed by a stray bullet Wednesday afternoon while she was in her car in Northeast D.C.

Pamela Thomas

Police say 54-year-old Pamela Thomas was in her vehicle in the 500 block of Division Avenue around 3 p.m. when gunfire broke out.

According to Police Chief Robert Contee, officers in the area heard the gunshots and screams coming from a vehicle nearby. They responded and found Thomas suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Contee said it appeared Thomas was not the intended target of the shooting. "Someone was shooting at someone else, and as this car [the victim was in] passed through this location, a stray round went through the vehicle and hit one of the occupants," he said.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information related to the shooting to come forward. They're offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the person responsible for the shooting.

Police responded to several other calls for shootings in the District Wednesday night in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road, the 100 block of Atlantic Street in the Southeast and near the intersection of 9th and F Streets. None of the shootings have been connected at this time.