Mother killed by stray bullet investigation continues; DC police release photos of possible suspect

Authorities have released images of a person they say is connected to the shooting death of a mother killed when she was struck by a stray bullet last week in Northeast D.C.

Investigators released three photos of a person dressed in jeans, a dark shirt, black hoodie and face mask. Officers are searching for the person and are offering a $40,000 reward in the case.

Police say 54-year-old Pamela Thomas was in her vehicle in the 500 block of Division Avenue around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9 when gunfire broke out.

Pamela Thomas

Thomas and her eight-year-old son were both sitting in the back seat of her sister’s SUV driving back from a family birthday gathering in Capitol Heights, Maryland when the shooting happened. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.