Suspect arrested for shooting, killing acquaintance inside car in Northwest DC

Image 1 of 5 ▼

D.C. Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman inside a car they were both riding in on Thursday, according to police.

Metropolitan Police officials say they responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue Northwest around 12:21 p.m. on Thursday and found a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The victim was identified as Sophia Johnson, 38, of Fort Washington, Maryland.

At a news conference on Thursday, police said the shooting took place inside a car traveling on New Jersey Avenue. The driver was shot at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street NW before crashing the car a few feet away. Police say more than one shot was fired.

According to police, the suspect and the victim were riding in the same car and know each other prior to the incident. Police did not indicate what their relationship is.

READ MORE: 15-year-old shot on DC Metro train; Green Line service delayed

The suspect in the case, identified as Ariel Cooper, 39, of Northwest, D.C. was arrested later on Thursday and charged with second degree murder while armed.

Investigators have not indicated what led up to the shooting.