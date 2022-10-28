Teen shot on DC Metro train, police say; Green Line service delayed
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a teen was shot aboard a Green Line Metro train at the Georgia Avenue - Petworth Station.
The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Police say the victim was shot in the leg and is being transported to the hospital.
Officials say it appears there was an altercation between a group of juveniles aboard the train that led to the shooting.
Metro officials say they are single tracking between Fort Totten & Georgia Avenue while bypassing Georgia Avenue due to the investigation. Shuttles are operating to and from Fort Totten.
Police are searching the area for suspects.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.