Teen shot on DC Metro train, police say; Green Line service delayed

Authorities say a teen was shot aboard a Green Line Metro train at the Georgia Avenue - Petworth Station.

The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Police say the victim was shot in the leg and is being transported to the hospital.

Officials say it appears there was an altercation between a group of juveniles aboard the train that led to the shooting.

Metro officials say they are single tracking between Fort Totten & Georgia Avenue while bypassing Georgia Avenue due to the investigation. Shuttles are operating to and from Fort Totten.

Police are searching the area for suspects.

