Woman killed inside car during afternoon shooting in Northwest DC: police

A woman was killed after a shooting near Dunbar High School in Northwest DC, according to police.

DC Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW around 12:21 p.m. on Thursday. A woman was found unconscious and not breathing.

Police tweeted an update at 1:53 p.m. saying the woman had been pronounced dead on the scene.

At a news conference, police said the shooting took place inside a car traveling on New Jersey Avenue. The driver was shot at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street NW before crashing the car a few feet away.

Police say more than one shot was fired.

The occupant of the car, an adult female, is being interviewed by police.

DC Police say there is no threat to the community at this time and no schools were placed on lockdown. The scene is expected to shut down the intersection for another hour.

