Sunny and cool weekend across DC region with highs in the 60s

It will be a sunny and cool weekend in the Washington, D.C. region with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says sunny and seasonal temperatures Friday heading into the weekend. A front that will move through Saturday morning isn’t expected to bring any rain, but will make the afternoon breezy and cool. Sunday will be chilly with highs near 60 degrees and temperatures in the 50s for the kickoff of the Commanders vs. Bears game.

We do need the rain, but we won’t get more than a passing cloud later today, Barnes said.

Look for milder temperatures on Monday before things heat up by the middle of the week! Temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Wednesday and near 80 degrees on Friday!