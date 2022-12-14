Suitland High School shooting: 16-year-old student charged with attempted murder

A 16-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a shooting outside of Suitland High School in early December, according to police.

Prince George's County Police announced on Wednesday that the 16-year-old student turned himself in on Tuesday.

The incident happened on December 8 around 10 a.m. outside the high school located in the 5200 block of Silver Hill Road.

According to police, a group of students got into an argument that turned into a physical fight, and during the altercation, the 16-year-old pulled a gun and fired multiple times.

The victim, who was a 14-year-old student, what strike by the gun fire. The assigned School Resource Officers immediately rendered aid to the victim, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The 16-year-old suspect, who remains in custody, is being charged as an adult in the case. His charges include attempted first degree murder, first degree assault and gun offenses.

On the day of the shooting, police announced that a 14-year-old boy was arrested after the incident. Police said, after further investigation, they determined the boy was not involved in the shooting, and he was released.

Police say they are continuing to investigate a motive of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 301-516-5230.