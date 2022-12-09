Heightened police presence at Suitland High School after student shot

Authorities say there will be a heightened police presence at Suitland High School over the next several days as the investigation into the shooting of a 14-year-old student on school grounds continues.

The shooting was reported Thursday around 10 a.m. outside the school in the 5200 block of Silver Hill Road in District Heights.

Police say a fight broke out where a group of students had gathered. A person in the group pulled out a weapon and fired, striking the student.

The student remains hospitalized in stable condition Friday. Police were able to arrest another 14-year-old student they say fired the shot.

The shooting triggered a lockdown that lasted several hours.