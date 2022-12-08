Suitland High School on lockdown after shooting on school grounds

Suitland High School is on lockdown after shooting on school grounds

Police in Prince George’s County are investigating a shooting on the grounds of Suitland High School.

The shooting was reported around 10 a.m. outside the school in the 5200 block of Silver Hill Road in District Heights.

The school is currently on lockdown. School officials say they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.