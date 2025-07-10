Striking cloud formation seen over Maryland as severe storms sweep through DC region

The Brief Wall cloud spotted over Maryland as storms hit D.C. region. Tornado and flash flood warnings were issued amid heavy rain. Lightning sparked fires and power outages across the area.



A dramatic cloud formation appeared over Maryland on Wednesday night as severe thunderstorms tore through the region, triggering tornado and flash flood warnings.

Wall cloud spotted

What we know:

The towering clouds, captured in images by @CamFor44 over Bowie, formed amid powerful winds and heavy rain that battered the area for a second night in a row.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes identified the formation as a wall cloud. Wall clouds form when there is a sudden drop in cloud height that forms beneath its base. "Usually, it’s an indication of a severe thunderstorm," Barnes said. Wall clouds often appear ahead of tornado formation, particularly during severe thunderstorms, he added.

Striking cloud formation seen over Maryland as severe storms swept through DC region (@CamFor44)

Storms cause damage

The storms prompted a tornado warning in the District and flash flood alerts from Northern Virginia to Maryland.

The storms left a trail of damage across the region. In Montgomery County, at least three lightning-related emergencies, including two house fires, were reported. Downed trees and power outages were reported across the region.

In 2023, a strange wall of clouds was spotted in the sky over Baltimore. The cloud wall divided the sky in half – separating the light blue and white top from the darker gray bottom. From some vantage points, the clouds looked like a towering mountain range looming over the city or a large wave ready to crash.

