The Brief Cleanup underway after storms triggered floods and a tornado warning across the D.C. region. Lightning injured a man in D.C. and sparked multiple emergency calls, including two house fires. Flash floods swamped city streets and prompted safety warnings from first responders.



Cleanup efforts are underway after powerful storms swept through the D.C. region on Wednesday night, prompting a tornado warning in the District and Flash Flood alerts from Northern Virginia to Maryland.

Tornado & storm threats

It marked the second consecutive night of severe thunderstorm watches and warnings, with intense winds and heavy rain battering the area.

At the Braddock Metro station in Alexandria, flash flooding was captured on video as commuters crossed high water. In D.C., officials say a man was injured near a pool when lightning struck a nearby chair.

Flooding sparks damage

"The message here is, if it roars, go indoors. If you hear thunder, it means lightning is there somewhere and you have to seek shelter. Go back to your car, go into a lobby of a building. go into your home. But don't be outside when there's potential for lightning," warned DC Fire & EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Cleanup underway after severe storms, floods and tornado warning across DMV (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)

Flash floods swept through neighborhoods including Adams Morgan and Brentwood, swamping city streets and prompting safety warnings. Outside Fire Station 4 in northwest Washington, crews reported high water levels and posted the message: "Turn around, don't drown."

From Arlington to Germantown and Bowie, the storms left a trail of damage across the region. Montgomery County Fire & EMS reported at least three lightning-related emergency calls in 30 minutes, including two house fires. Crews also responded to downed trees and provided mutual aid in Howard and Prince George's counties.