Strange wall of clouds spotted in sky over Baltimore

A strange wall of clouds was spotted in the sky over Baltimore earlier this week leaving social media users looking for explanations.

The unusual formation appeared Wednesday evening.

The cloud wall divided the sky in half – separating the light blue and white top from the darker gray bottom.

From some vantage points the clouds looked like a towering mountain range looming over the city or a large wave ready to crash.

Many people jumped online looking for answers, and to confirm it wasn't their own eyes playing tricks on them.

"Looking towards west and south Baltimore, there's a massive cloud wall? it's giving edge of the universe vibes!" wrote the user who started the conversation on Reddit.

A strange wall of clouds was spotted in the sky over Baltimore earlier this week leaving social media users looking for explanations. (Photo: Thomas Kosmas)

"Driving home from Bel Air the whole way I was like...this is weird, right? It was like the sky didn't finish loading," another user wrote.

"Driving home I was on the phone and trying to explain it to a friend. It's was in my right on the west side of the beltway, then left and behind coming down the downtown ramp. It looked like a wall. It reminded me of Independence Day," another person posted.

FOX 5's Taylor Grenda says the unusual formation may have been to an inversion that held the low to mid-level clouds near I-95 Wednesday. It was nothing out of the ordinary, she said.

Usually, warmer air is near the earth's surface and cooler air is on top. A temperature inversion happens when the normal temperature distribution of air becomes inverted and cooler air stays near the surface and warmer air goes to the top. Sometimes inversions can lead to cool cloud formations.

The sky was back to normal Thursday morning. But now we know what Baltimore would look like surrounded by a wall of mountains!