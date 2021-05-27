Springfield double murder suspect photo released, considered armed and dangerous

article

Fairfax County Police have released a photo of the suspect in the Springfield double murder that left a husband and wife dead after being shot in their front yard.

Police released this photo of the suspect, Ronnie Keandre Marshall, 20, from 2019, noting that he is considered armed and dangerous and urging the public to call 911 with information on his whereabouts.

Officials also released a description of the vehicle they are looking for – a 2018, light-colored Nissan Altima, with Maryland plates numbered 1EF1479 that seen leaving the scene of the double shooting Wednesday.

READ MORE: Fairfax County police ID victims; provide details on vehicle linked to deadly double shooting of husband, wife

The shootings were reported around 9:20 a.m. in the 8000 block of Flint Street. Investigators say 55-year-old Edward McDaniel and 63-year-old Brenda McDaniel, a married couple who were both military veterans, were gunned down in front of their Springfield home.

RELATED: $10K reward offered in Springfield double murder of Edward and Brenda McDaniel

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said officers had responded to the same home on Monday for a dispute and potential burglary. "I think there is a direct correlation to who was there Monday, was there today," Davis said.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

On Wednesday, authorities announced that they were offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect – or suspects – responsible for the brutal double murder.

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE