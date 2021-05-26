Springfield shooting leaves husband and wife dead in what police call 'vicious' and 'brutal' attack

A husband and wife were shot and killed Wednesday morning in the front yard of their Springfield home in a brutal attack that left the neighborhood on edge.

Fairfax County Police say the victims were shot around 9:20 a.m. in the 8000 block of Flint Street.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said officers had responded to the same home two days ago for a dispute and potential burglary. He said he believes the two incidents are related and that Wednesday's shooting was not a random act.

"This is a tragic, brutal, vicious double-murder that is unacceptable to the Fairfax County Police Department and unacceptable to this community," Davis said.

He said the couple was shot 'point-blank' and said that investigators believe the shooter -- or shooters -- are known to a relative of the two victims.

The killings mark the ninth and tenth homicides in Fairfax County this year. Original reports said two additional people were shot but police say the only victims were the husband and wife.

Investigators also say other family members were inside the home when the murder occurred and have been taken to a safe place by police officers. They also believe one of the family members inside the home was the couple's son.

A neighbor told FOX 5 photojournalist Nelson Jones that the shooting victims lived in the neighborhood for about three years and that they frequently could be seen walking their dogs in the area.