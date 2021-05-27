$10K reward offered in Springfield double murder of Edward and Brenda McDaniel

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect – or suspects – responsible for the brutal murder of a husband and wife in Springfield.

Ed O'Carroll, the Fairfax County Police Commander of the Major Crimes and Cyber and Forensics Bureau, announced the reward Wednesday as police released a description of the vehicle they are searching for.

O'Carroll said a 2018, light-colored Nissan Altima, with Maryland plates numbered 1EF1479 was seen leaving the scene of the double shooting Wednesday.

The shootings were reported around 9:20 a.m. in the 8000 block of Flint Street. Investigators say 55-year-old Edward McDaniel and 63-year-old Brenda McDaniel, a married couple who were both distinguished military veterans, were killed.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said officers had responded to the same home on Monday for a dispute and potential burglary. "I think there is a direct correlation to who was there Monday, was there today," Davis said.

FOX 5's Sierra Fox spoke with Felice McDaniel, Edward's mother who lives out of state. "It's finally hitting me and I can just say to you that Edward and Brenda were just wonderful people and they loved their family, they loved their country," McDaniel said. "Edward loved the Army. He loved his patients and they loved him. They were both so kind and caring and loving and giving. I can't tell you – you couldn't find any two nicer, honest, wonderful people."

We're not going to rest until we bring this killer to justice," Davis continued Wednesday night urging anyone who may know the whereabouts of the vehicle to call 911. "The car might be parked in your neighborhood right now," he said.