Something in the Water festival start delayed due to weather

The heavy rains that are moving across the D.C. region have delayed the start of Pharrell Williams' Something in the Water festival.

The festival was scheduled to begin Friday in Virginia Beach, Virginia and run until April 30.

"Due to rain and high wind gusts, SOMETHING IN THE WATER is delayed until further notice," read a tweet on the festival’s website. "We will provide real-time updates in the SITW App to let you know when gates open. We look forward to seeing you this weekend."

A message regarding the delay was also posted on SomethingInTheWater.com.

Last year, the festival was held in D.C.

This year’s festival will feature artists like Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Machine Gun Kelly, Jonas Brothers, and Wu-Tang Clan. Williams' group, Pharrell's Friends will also perform.