Something in the Water won't return to DC in 2023

Pharrell Williams' music festival Something in the Water that came to D.C. for the first time in 2022 has announced dates for next year's festival – but it's not in the District.

The festival will be back in Virginia Beach in April 2023. The festival happened only once before in Virginia Beach in 2019.

Virginia Beach is Pharrell's hometown. After Pharrell's cousin, Donovan Lynch, was killed by police in 2021, the artist wrote a letter to Virginia Beach City Manager saying he loved the city, but it was run with "toxic energy."

Hosting the festival in D.C. came with some controversy. The lineup, permit information and attendee details such as a map of the festival were released just days before the event.

However, the festival itself was a success with artists such as Justin Timberlake, Usher, Anderson .Paak, T.I., Tyler, the Creator, 21 Savage, Ashanti + Ja Rule, Pusha T, Dave Matthews Band, Calvin Harris, Chloe X Halle, Jon Batiste and more.

SITW tickets will go on sale starting Saturday. The Virginia Locals Only sale exclusively for Virginia residents will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.