Snow showers Thursday across DC region; Winter Weather Advisory in effect for morning commute

A cold and blustery Thursday morning for the Washington, D.C. region as light snow showers move into the area.

Winter weather advisory in effect

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m. for the District, portions of central, north central, northern, and southern Maryland, and parts of central and northern Virginia. Some areas could see total snow accumulations of up to one inch.

The back edge of the winter weather system, which brought significant snow to areas further south, is bringing cold temperatures and windy conditions to our area, with daytime highs struggling to surpass the freezing mark.

While only light flurries are anticipated on Thursday, anything that falls is likely to stick to untreated roadways and sidewalks. "If it comes down hard enough, for even 15 or 20 minutes, it may try to stick to some of the roads and some of the sidewalks as it comes through. So, because of that, we have a Winter Weather Advisory," says FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes.

Morning commute hazards

The advisory covers the morning commute, which could turn hazardous due to slippery road conditions.

The storm system from Wednesday is now fading offshore after being pushed out to sea. Although the storm only brought a trace of snow to the immediate Washington, D.C. region, it resulted in significant accumulations in parts of Virginia and ice in areas of North Carolina.

Storm's regional impact

The National Weather Service reported snowfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia and in northeastern North Carolina.

Virginia State Police reported 275 accidents by late Wednesday afternoon, including at least two dozen involving injuries. Accidents also closed portions of Interstate 95 and I-85 near Raleigh, North Carolina.

Nearly 5,600 flights were canceled or delayed across the U.S., including more than 400 in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, according to the flight-tracking site FlightAware.com.