School closings, delays in DC, Maryland, Virginia for Thursday, February 20

Updated  February 20, 2025 6:20am EST
Cold, blustery with early snow showers across DC region

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says prepare for a cold and blustery Thursday with some possible early snow showers.

WASHINGTON - Some schools, government, and court districts in the Washington, D.C. region are closed or have delayed their opening times on Thursday, February 20, due to the latest round of winter weather.

Full list of school closings and delays

