School closings, delays in DC, Maryland, Virginia for Thursday, February 20

Some schools, government, and court districts in the Washington, D.C. region are closed or have delayed their opening times on Thursday, February 20, due to the latest round of winter weather.

Stay with the FOX 5 Weather Team for the latest forecast updates and check the updated list of closings and delays. The FOX LOCAL app is your source for live FOX 5 DC weather updates. Click here to download.

READ MORE: DC snow forecast: Chance for on-and-off snow showers amid bitter cold temperatures

Full list of school closings and delays