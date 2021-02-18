Snow, ice freezes COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Virginia, Maryland

The winter storm is slowing down COVID-19 vaccine efforts.

In Virginia, Fairfax County shut down all COVID-19 vaccine clinics today.

Anyone who had an appointment should receive an email notifying them of the cancellation that provides a link to reschedule for the upcoming week at the same site.

Arlington and Alexandria testing and vaccine sites are closed as well as the clinics in Prince William County.

In Maryland, Montgomery County canceled its vaccine clinics.

Appointments scheduled for Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville will be moved to this Saturday, Feb. 20 at the same location. The Quince Orchard High School clinic will be moved to Sunday, Feb. 21.

Montgomery County says those who had Thursday appointments at either site have been automatically rescheduled and should have already received an email notifying them of the change.

Maryland’s Six Flags vaccine site is closed and all appointments will be rescheduled for Wednesday, March 3 at the same time of day.

