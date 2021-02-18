Snow, sleet and freezing rain hit DC region Thursday

Snow is moving across the D.C. region and is expected to continue to be moderate to heavy for a few hours Thursday morning.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

It’s cold at the surface helping to accumulate a few inches, but temperatures aloft will begin warming by mid to late-morning changing the snow to sleet and freezing rain for much of the metro.

Depending on when mixing takes over, this storm looks to bring 3 to 6 inches of snow accumulation to areas northwest of Interstate 95, and 1-3 inches southeast of 95.

It will be on the low end of those ranges if sleet begins by mid-morning keeping accumulations lower, but still quite slick on untreated roadways. Postpone travel if possible so crews can keep up!

We stay cold and below or near 32 degrees through the afternoon. While the precipitation looks to be in a lull or light through the afternoon hours, it could lead to ice accumulation on top of the morning snow.

The potential for a tenth or two of ice is higher south and east of Interstate 95 which could lead to potential for power outages.

We head for the 20s to near 30 degrees overnight into Friday morning with light freezing rain, sleet or flurries lingering. Weekend outlook is sunny but cold!

