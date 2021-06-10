Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History to reopen June 18

The Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History is scheduled to reopen to the public on Friday, June 18 after being closed for more than a year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"After 15 months, we're excited to welcome visitors back to the museum safely," said Kirk Johnson, Sant Director of the National Museum of Natural History in a statement. "We've missed the millions of people who come here every year to deepen their appreciation for science and the natural world and look forward to inspiring them once again."

The reopening will come with new COVID-19 related health-and-safety procedures. Guests will be required to schedule a visit using a free, timed-entry pass.

During the initial reopening phase, the museum will be open Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The museum has posted the entire list of guidelines here.