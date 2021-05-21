National Zoo, Smithsonian’s American History and American Indian museums reopen Friday

The National Zoo and the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History and its National Museum of the American Indian (Washington, D.C. location) reopen Friday after closing last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, the Smithsonian reopened the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Portrait Gallery, the Smithsonian American Art Museum and its Renwick Gallery.

HOW TO SEE THE PANDAS WHEN THE NATIONAL ZOO REOPENS

Smithsonian officials say added COVID-19 health and safety measures will be in place at all re-opened locations and are asking all visitors who are sick or do not feel well to stay home.

Visitors also will need to obtain a free timed-entry pass in advance of their visit and guests will be limited.

Visitors ages two and older are required to wear a face covering in all indoor spaces. Fully vaccinated visitors are not required to wear a face covering outdoors. Face coverings may be removed while eating or drinking in designated spaces.

All locations will be implementing safe social distancing, including one-way paths and directional guidance where appropriate. Hand-sanitizing stations will be available and museum cafes will remain closed. Restaurants and food trucks at the National Zoo will be open.

The new hours are as follows:

- The Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center will open daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

- The National Museum of African American History and Culture will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- The Smithsonian American Art Museum and the National Portrait Gallery, both located at Eighth and G streets N.W. will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors will use the G Street entrance.

- The Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum, near the White House will open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

- The National Museum of American History will open Friday to Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- The National Museum of the American Indian will open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- The National Zoo will open daily 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors will need to obtain a free timed-entry pass for each location available online at si.edu/visit or by phone at 1-800-514-3849, ext. 1.

Individuals will be able to reserve up to six passes per day for a specific location and each visitor must have a pass, regardless of age, officials say.

Smithsonian's National Zoo officials add that viewing of the Zoo's newest panda cub, Xiao Qi Ji, will be limited for social distancing purposes and will require a separate free timed-entry pass.

The Smithsonian closed its museums in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and again in November after opening briefly opening toward the end of the summer and into the fall.