Sizzling temperatures expected in the DC region Sunday; Scattered storms possible later in the day

The D.C. region is getting a summer like tease to end the weekend, as temperatures are expected to soar Sunday.

We can expect to see some cloud cover throughout the day Sunday, but it will be a pleasantly warm day. High temperatures are expected to hit the low to mid 80s. In addition to the sizzling temperatures, humidity will be increasing throughout the day thanks to dew points returning to the upper 50s. Make sure to keep yourself hydrated if you go out Sunday!

Some parts of the area could see some isolated rain and thunderstorms later Sunday, but the afternoon will not be a washout. The showers would mainly impact the Western and Northwestern parts of the D.C. region.

Monday will be a touch cooler with high temperatures expected to be in the mid 70s. The day will start off cloudy, but the sun will eventually come out later in the afternoon.

A passing front Monday night will bring storms to the area heading into Tuesday.

The front will also drop temperatures below the seasonal average heading into the later part of the week. Temperatures will be in the 60s for several days starting Wednesday.