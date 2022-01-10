Shopping Cart Killer: Owner of hotel where Robinson met victims speaks out amid investigation

The owner of the Moon Inn Hotel, where suspected serial killer Anthony Robinson would meet his alleged victims, is speaking out for the first time to FOX 5.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Robinson left a gruesome trail of murder as far south as Harrisonburg, Virginia where two victims, identified as 54-year-old Elizabeth Redmon and 39-year-old Tonita Lorice Smith were discovered dead in a lot in November of last year.

Fairfax Police confirmed on Friday that Robinson is the primary and singular suspect in the murders of 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown and 48-year-old Stephanie Harrison. They say they anticipate criminal charges in the future.

Police also confirmed Friday that the Metropolitan Police Department is in the process of a death investigation, looking at similar circumstances. Fairfax Police say their person of interest may be linked to a case where a woman was found dead in a shopping cart in D.C.

READ MORE: Shopping Cart Killer: Possible 5th victim found; 2 alleged victims identified by Fairfax County Police

Robinson would use dating apps, such as Plenty of Fish, to lure in his victims before meeting them at places like the Moon Inn Hotel, located on Richmond Highway in Alexandria.

Owner Nassir Wagie says the COVID-19 pandemic already made business difficult, but now because of the investigation, he is trying to sell the property as soon as possible.

"We cannot survive. It’s very difficult. Nobody coming. Nobody coming," Wagie says. "Nobody feels secure, even our employees right now…They’re scared because they hear information that it is not a one-person act. Maybe he has somebody outside – maybe he send to shoot us – big problem."

Robinson is currently behind bars, but Wagie says he's worried more people could be involved. Police say Robinson stayed at the Moon Inn Hotel at least six times.

READ MORE: Fairfax County police receive new evidence to aid in Shopping Cart Killer investigation

Wagie says he gave detectives large plastic bags full of thousands of receipts and lodging records to help police with their investigation.

Advertisement

Police believe there are more victims and potentially some survivors and are asking anyone who interacted with Anthony Robinson to reach out.