Shopping Cart Killer: Identities of 2 alleged victims to be announced by Fairfax County Police

Fairfax County Police will announce the results of the DNA analysis and positive identification of two alleged victims of the Shopping Cart Killer on Thursday night.

The suspect, Anthony Robinson, left a gruesome trail of murder as far south as Harrisonburg, Virginia where two victims, identified as 54-year-old Elizabeth Redmon and 39-year-old Tonita Lorice Smith were discovered dead in a lot in November of last year.

Investigators discovered a container near the Moon Inn Hotel in an isolated wooded area along Fairhaven Avenue in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County in December.

Inside the container were the remains of two more possible victims. Officers tentatively identified one of the victims as 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown who had gone missing from Southeast D.C. in September. Detectives say Robinson had been in contact with Brown and had been communicating with her through a dating website.

A woman who traveled from California to tour the sites in the nation's capital this summer could be a possible fourth victim, according to police. Missing person flyers for 48-year-old Stephanie Harrison tuned up across the Alexandria area after she was last heard from by family on August 19.

FCPD Chief Kevin Davis and Major Ed O’Carroll, Bureau Chief, Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics Bureau will provide the update to the community at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The press conference will be streamed on Facebook.