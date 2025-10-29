Shoppers Food Warehouse closings could create a 'food desert,' Maryland leaders warn

Maryland officials are concerned over a potential food desert as Shoppers Food Warehouse prepares to shut down four more locations in the region.

The Brief Four Shoppers stores in Maryland will close by Nov. 8. Officials warn the shutdowns could create a food desert. These moves follow earlier closures announced in August.



United Natural Foods Inc., which owns the grocery chain, confirmed it will close three stores in Prince George’s County and one in Montgomery County by Nov. 8, 2025.

Shoppers Food Warehouse closing

The following locations are set to close:

College Park, 4720 Cherry Hill Road, College Park, MD

Laurel Contee, 13600 Baltimore Avenue, Suite 100, Laurel, MD

Coral Hills, 4801 Marlboro Pike, Capitol Heights, MD

Germantown, 18066 Mateny Road, Germantown, MD

"As we work to strengthen our retail business for the future, we’re taking steps to optimize our footprint where necessary while continuing to enhance the customer experience in our remaining stores," the company said in a statement to FOX 5.

READ MORE: 4 more Shoppers closures in Maryland; Prince George’s leaders seek answers

Five Prince George’s County lawmakers sent a letter requesting a meeting with the company, criticizing what they called its "inability to be good stewards of the community." The letter also noted that since acquiring SuperValu in 2018, United Natural Foods has closed more than 20 supermarkets across the region.

Food desert concerns

"All team members at the College Park, Laurel Contee, Coral Hills and Germantown Shoppers locations could be impacted by these store closures, and we fully support their interest in moving to other Shoppers locations where openings are available," the company told FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez in a statement.

These moves follow earlier closures in Essex, New Carrollton, Waldorf, and Westminster announced in August.

READ MORE: Shoppers Food closing 4 locations in Maryland

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Shoppers Food Warehouse closings could create a 'food desert,' Maryland leaders warn