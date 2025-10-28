4 more Shoppers closures in Maryland; Prince George’s leaders seek answers

The Brief Shoppers plans to close four more Maryland stores by Nov. 8. Prince George’s leaders want a meeting with the CEO to keep locations open. Officials warn closures could deepen food deserts in vulnerable communities.



Prince George’s County officials are calling for a meeting with the CEO of Shoppers after the grocery chain announced plans to close additional Maryland stores next month.

County wants meeting

The grocery chain, owned by wholesaler United Natural Foods Inc., said it will close the following stores on or before November 8, 2025:

College Park, 4720 Cherry Hill Road, College Park, MD

Laurel Contee, 13600 Baltimore Avenue, Suite 100, Laurel, MD

Coral Hills, 4801 Marlboro Pike, Capitol Heights, MD

Germantown, 18066 Mateny Road, Germantown, MD

The move follows earlier closures in Essex, New Carrollton, Waldorf and Westminster announced in August of this year.

Closures raise concerns

County Council members say they want to explore options to keep the locations open, warning that the closures could create food deserts in the communities.

Shoppers described the decision to shut down the stores as difficult but has not commented on whether it will meet with county leaders.

