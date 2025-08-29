Shoppers Food closing 4 locations in Maryland

The Brief Shoppers Food will close four Maryland stores by Oct. 11. Locations affected include Essex, New Carrollton, Waldorf and Westminster. The company says it’s optimizing its footprint for efficiency.



Shoppers Food is closing four of its Maryland supermarkets this fall, the company announced.

Maryland locations closing

The grocery chain, owned by wholesaler United Natural Foods Inc., said it will close the following stores on or before October 11, 2025:

- 2286 Middlesex, 1200 Eastern Blvd., Essex, MD

- 2339 New Carrollton, 7790 Riverdale Rd., New Carrollton, MD

- 2349/2414 Waldorf, 1170 W. Smallwood Dr., Waldorf, MD

- 2374 Westminster, 551 Jermor Ln., Westminster, MD

"We know the impact our stores have for the people who work in, shop in, and live in our communities. Like any other retailer, we're constantly working to optimize our footprint, which includes investing in stores as well as closing stores where necessary so we can operate as effectively and efficiently as possible," the company said in a statement.

"We are deeply grateful to our team members for their contributions and will support them through this transition. Shoppers Food remains committed to serving our communities and our customers and looks forward to serving them from other nearby store locations or online via various grocery delivery services," the statement continued.