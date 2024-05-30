Shocking video shows driver violently assaulted on U Street

D.C. police are investigating after shocking video began circulating on social media showing a violent encounter on U Street between a driver and a group of individuals.

The video taken Wednesday night appears to show a man being attacked by multiple people while inside his car.

In the video, the man appears to try to pull his door shut as another person approaches him and tugs on it, eventually yanking the door open. The attacker then punches the man and tries to pull him from the car by his pant leg.

Another individual then steps up to the driver and throws several more punches.

Eventually, another person walks up to the driver and begins splashing a drink on him as he leans back in the car, attempting to shield his face from the liquid, and later, additional punches.

FOX 5 reached out to MPD concerning the video. Police say they are aware of it but say the driver did not file a police report.

They’re asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward — particularly the driver himself.

The popular U Street corridor has been a hotbed for violent crime in the District.

Earlier this month, a 16-year-old was shot and killed in the area.

And last month, 43-year-old Kenneth Goins died in a shooting in the 1300 block of U Street . An arrest was made in that deadly shooting just over a week ago on May 22. Police charged 40-year-old Robert Lowe with second-degree murder while armed.

Some have even called for a pause on new liquor licenses as the street, already packed with bars and restaurants, continues to see its fair share of trouble. Some feel the nightlife scene in the area is fueling the heightened level of violence.

Police continue to ask anyone with information on these crimes to come forward.