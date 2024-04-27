Expand / Collapse search

U street shooting leaves one man dead in DC

Published  April 27, 2024 11:24am EDT
Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - An early morning shooting on U Street in Northwest, D.C. left one man dead.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 1300 block of U Street around 1:12 a.m. for the report of a shooting. MPD officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers described the suspects as two males, one wearing a white or gray sweatshirt on a motorcycle.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. 