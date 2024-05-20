Expand / Collapse search

Teen dies from gunshot wounds after weekend shooting near U Street

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  May 20, 2024 8:25pm EDT
WASHINGTON - A teenager who was shot near U Street over the weekend succumbed to his injuries Monday, authorities said, and died at a local hospital. 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are trying to find out who shot 16-year-old Devon Sharp early Saturday morning, and why. 

After the department received a call reporting the shooting around 3:30 a.m., officers found Sharp at 1210 V Street, suffering from a gunshot wound. The police report from that night states the teen was found unconscious and breathing and that officers also spotted a gray Mazda that had been damaged during the shooting. 

Sharp, the report states, was taken to a hospital where he fought for his life for nearly two days. 

So far, MPD has not released any information regarding suspects or a motive. The department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. 