Teen dies from gunshot wounds after weekend shooting near U Street

article

A teenager who was shot near U Street over the weekend succumbed to his injuries Monday, authorities said, and died at a local hospital.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are trying to find out who shot 16-year-old Devon Sharp early Saturday morning, and why.

After the department received a call reporting the shooting around 3:30 a.m., officers found Sharp at 1210 V Street, suffering from a gunshot wound. The police report from that night states the teen was found unconscious and breathing and that officers also spotted a gray Mazda that had been damaged during the shooting.

Related article

Sharp, the report states, was taken to a hospital where he fought for his life for nearly two days.

So far, MPD has not released any information regarding suspects or a motive. The department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.