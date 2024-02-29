DC residents call for moratorium on liquor licenses amidst increase in crime

Residents in one D.C. neighborhood are calling for a three-year pause on new liquor licenses.

D.C.'s Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Board held a public hearing Thursday on a proposed moratorium on new liquor licenses in the north Shaw neighborhood.

Neighbors are concerned that the rise in crime in the area is tied to the high density of bars and nightclubs around Shaw, 9th Street and U Street.

The majority of residents who testified Thursday supported the bill – but some business owners say they’re being unfairly targeted.

D.C. Police say they support the move.

"After a certain time, people just stop eating food and they just start drinking. And whether there’s dancing or not, people start to get inebriated. That’s when problems happen just anywhere," said MPD Captain Chris Moore.

D.C. police say there are already 20 liquor licenses on 9th Street alone, and the neighborhood has seen 151 robberies.

The board did not take any action Thursday, but said it will consider testimony from both sides.