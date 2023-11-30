Shih Tzu stolen during a carjacking returned to owner after tip from good Samaritan

A Shih Tzu that was stolen during a carjacking earlier this week in Prince George's County has been reunited with its owner.

Zoi, a 16-year-old Shih Tzu, went missing Monday afternoon at the WAWA on Hampton Park Boulevard in Capitol Heights.

Her owner Zorana told FOX 5 she stopped for gas when a man put a gun to her back and told her to move.

Zorana said the suspect jumped inside her Silver Infiniti SUV, with Zoi still inside, and took off.

A good Samaritan who saw a police flyer online made an anonymous tip, after spotting Zoi.

Zorana's vehicle is still missing but she tells FOX 5 that right now, she's only focusing on giving Zoi lots of love.

