DC woman reunited with stolen 6-month-old French Bulldog

A northeast D.C. woman who had her dog stolen was reunited with ther six-month-old French Bulldog Tuesday night.

Teffiney Worthy's puppy Hendrix was taken late Saturday afternoon from his owner’s home.

Worthy never gave up, continuously posting on Instagram to find Hendrix. And then, she said, she got a message Tuesday morning.

"Someone reached out to me on Instagram saying that they had Hendrix, showed me a video of him and saying that she didn’t know that he was stolen. She asked for me to come get him," said Worthy.

She then contacted police.

"She did contact the detectives and let us know that she was in contact with somebody who claimed to have her dog. We then started working with her to recover that dog. At the time of the recovery, she was not on the scene, she was never involved in the operation itself and she was not in danger," said D.C. Police Commander Jeffrey Kopp.

D.C. police weren't sharing many details about the "operation," but an investigation is ongoing into who stole Hendrix and how the woman who sent the message this morning came to be in possession of him.

Police are working to identify the robbery suspect, who has been described as a Black male, 5'5 in height, slim build, wearing a black ski mask, black coat, light denim jeans, and colorful shoes.

There are no charges at this time.

"I’m blessed, you know, so thankful for the community, for my loved ones that came out and showed support and did what needed to be done to get him back," said Worthy.