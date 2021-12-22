School districts across DMV uncertain about returning to in-person learning after holidays

As winter break begins for many families across the DMV, parents and students are already wondering if they will return to virtual or in-person learning in the new year amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Prince George’s County schools have completely shut down campuses until mid-January and several schools in the District have closed due to rising cases.

Even so, many school districts in our region have yet to decide. However, in some cases, Chromebooks, chargers and learning materials are going home with students, just in case.

Sherwood High School in Montgomery County is advising families to not use the items unless "the school system or an individual schools move to virtual instruction."

A similar message was sent home with students at Diamond Elementary School, also in Montgomery County.

School districts in the area are reminding families about the increase in COVID-19 cases and urging everyone to stay diligent and stay safe.

Despite the notices, many schools, students and parents remain in a holding pattern, not knowing if virtual or in-person instruction will take place in the New Year.

In Virginia, Prince William County Public Schools Chair Dr. Babur Lateef, who is also an ophthalmologist, posted a tweet this week saying the school district is open, even taunting Maryland school districts over virtual learning.

Dr. Lateef says Prince William County Public Schools has no plans to close due to the omicron surge.