Prince George's County transitioning to virtual learning for all students through Jan. 14

Prince George's County Public Schools announced Friday that all students will transition to virtual learning effective Monday through Jan. 14 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Virtual learning will begin Monday and continue through Thursday. Winter break will proceed as scheduled from Dec. 24 to Dec. 31. Then, virtual learning will continue Jan. 3 through Jan. 14.

In-person learning will resume Jan. 18, following the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Students in the K-6 Virtual Learning Program will return Jan. 31.

"Educators, administrators and support staff must be able to deliver in-person instruction and other activities in conditions that prioritize their own health, as well as the wellbeing of the school community," reads a letter sent to the Prince George's County Schools community. "The increased positivity rates have significantly challenged the ability to do so, causing anxiety among many school communities and disruption to the school day."

Parents who need to pick up instructional items for their student's learning may do so on Dec. 20. Meal distributions next week will occur on Dec. 20 and Dec. 22 between 10 a.m. and noon.

Information about meal distribution in January is forthcoming.