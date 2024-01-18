Expand / Collapse search

School closures: DC, Maryland & Virginia closings and delays for Thursday, January 18

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:03AM
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - A few school systems in the Washington, D.C. region have closed or delayed opening times for Thursday, January 18, following a blast of winter weather earlier this week.

Here’s the updated list of school closings, delays, and early dismissals in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

