DC snow forecast: How much Friday? Between a coating and 3 inches possible

How much snow on Friday? FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says while we shouldn't expect a major storm, it will be cold enough that any precipitation that does fall in and around the Washington, D.C. region on Friday will definitely stick.

The American Model (GFS) predicts between a coating to three inches of snow from the second winter weather system to move through our region this week.

We can expect the snow to arrive by sunrise Friday, and to remain in the area for much of the day - particularly during the morning hours.

"I want to emphasize, it won't be a heavy snow, but what falls will stick," Tucker said. The storm is expected to blanket much of the region with some snow and will likely bring precipitation to areas of southern Maryland, central Virginia, and into Richmond.

The storm should wrap up in the D.C. region Friday afternoon sometime around 3 or 4 p.m.

Because of the anticipated timing of the storm, travel on area roadways could become hazardous as the day goes on.

Frigid temperatures Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 30s before all eyes shift to Friday morning's possible snowfall.

This potential snow comes on the heels of the first significant snowfall in the nation's capital in nearly two years.

Will the snow on the ground melt before Friday?

It’s possible – but not on Wednesday. The snow currently on the ground around the Washington, D.C. region will not melt by Wednesday afternoon as high temperatures are only expected to rise to around 30 degrees.

By Thursday, temperatures in the upper-30s are expected, which could lead to some melting before Friday’s snowfall.

High temperatures around 34 degrees are expected for Friday.