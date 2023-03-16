School bus involved in fiery head-on collision in Prince George's County; driver of car fled scene

A school bus and another vehicle were involved in a fiery head-on collision in Prince George's County Thursday and police say the driver of the car fled the scene after the crash.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. near Suitland Road near Towne Park Road in the Suitland area.

Six children were on the bus and were on the way to another elementary school in Prince George's at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard reports that the students were taken to nearby Suitland Elementary School to be evaluated. Barnard says authorities say the female driver of the vehicle fled the area after the crash.

Buses may experience delays throughout the morning. The crash is still under investigation.